Rafael News: Sees one go
Rafael had one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against FC Dallas.
Rafael saw three go while making just one save against Dallas on Saturday. He's allowed 10 goals in the last six appearances, making 17 saves while keeping a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Houston for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More