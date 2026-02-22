Rafael News: Solid effort in loss
Rafael recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Rafael had a solid performance, despite allowing one goal and taking the loss Saturday. It was still a strong start to the campaign, coming off an impressive 2025 year that involved 101 saves in 35 appearances, allowing 52 goals with seven clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More