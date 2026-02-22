Rafael headshot

Rafael News: Solid effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Rafael recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Rafael had a solid performance, despite allowing one goal and taking the loss Saturday. It was still a strong start to the campaign, coming off an impressive 2025 year that involved 101 saves in 35 appearances, allowing 52 goals with seven clean sheets.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
311 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
353 days ago