Rafael News: Standout display between the posts
Rafael registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders FC.
Rafael was at his brilliant best, pulling off six saves, the most he has made in a single game since joining the club, to help seal the win against a tough side.However, the goalkeeper is still searching for his first clean sheet of the season after two gameweeks, and will look to finally claim one on Saturday away against Atlanta United.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael
