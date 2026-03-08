Rafael News: Two allowed against Atlanta
Rafael made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Atlanta United.
Rafael would be beaten twice Saturday, but his three saves would be enough for the win. Through three matches this season, he has allowed four goals and is without a clean sheet. He will face Austin FC next time out, a team with four goals this campaign.
