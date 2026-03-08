Rafael headshot

Rafael News: Two allowed against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Rafael made three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Atlanta United.

Rafael would be beaten twice Saturday, but his three saves would be enough for the win. Through three matches this season, he has allowed four goals and is without a clean sheet. He will face Austin FC next time out, a team with four goals this campaign.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael See More
