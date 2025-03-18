Rafael News: Two saves in win

Rafael made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo.

Rafael was able to stop two shots and only let in one as Salt Lake came back from 1-0 down Saturday. This game raises his save tally to 13 this year, which puts him at eigth in the league. Though his save percentage sits at 61.9, which is 23rd in the league. He faces Dallas next, who were shut out for the first time this season Saturday.