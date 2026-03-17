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Rafael News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Rafael made two saves on three shots on target and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Austin.

Rafael won his third straight appearance on Saturday while making a season low two saves. Real Salt Lake did an excellent job of limiting high danger chances this afternoon and Rafael did enough to hang on for the win. For the season the goaltender now has 15 saves while conceding five times through four appearances.

Rafael
Real Salt Lake
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