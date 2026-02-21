Rafael Obrador Injury: Probable for Genoa game
Obrador (calf) has re-joined his teammates in training and is likely to be called up for Sunday's match versus Genoa, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Obrador has recovered quickly from a calf issue and will resume competing with Marcus Pedersen, Valentino Lazaro and Zakaria Aboukhlal if a late fitness test goes well. He has played three times since heading to Torino, posting six tackles (zero won), three crosses (two accurate) and two clearances.
