Rafael Obrador News: Assists opener Saturday

Obrador assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Verona.

Obrador assisted the match-winning goal Saturday as he set up Cesare Cascade's strike in the 50th minute. It was one of two chances he created in the match and it marked his second assist since joining Torino in January. He was subbed off in the 84th minute for Cristiano Biraghi.