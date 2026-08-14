Rafael Obrador News: Back in Italy

Obrador is headed to Sassuolo on loan with an option to buy from Benfica.

Obrador is coming off six solid months at Torino, during which he quickly won the starting job and tallied three assists, 13 chances created and 59 crosses (15 accurate) in 16 showings, scoring once. He'll play in a less offensive role at Sassuolo and only has to beat out Josh Doig, who fell out of favor last year, while Ulisses Garcia wasn't retained.