Rafael Obrador headshot

Rafael Obrador News: Back in Italy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Obrador is headed to Sassuolo on loan with an option to buy from Benfica.

Obrador is coming off six solid months at Torino, during which he quickly won the starting job and tallied three assists, 13 chances created and 59 crosses (15 accurate) in 16 showings, scoring once. He'll play in a less offensive role at Sassuolo and only has to beat out Josh Doig, who fell out of favor last year, while Ulisses Garcia wasn't retained.

Rafael Obrador
Sassuolo
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