Rafael Obrador News: Produces in Milan game

Obrador created five scoring chances and generated 12 crosses (four accurate), four clearances and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus AC Milan.

Obrador was a constant presence on offense, led his team in key passes and deliveries and easily posted new season highs in both categories. He has launched at least one cross in every game since moving to Torino, totaling 25 in eight appearances (nine accurate), assisting once and adding seven key passes, seven corners and 10 clearances. Additionally, this marked his seventh outing in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of 17 (five won).