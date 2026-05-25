Rafael Obrador headshot

Rafael Obrador News: Provides helper against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Obrador assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Juventus.

Obrador teed up Cesare Casadei with a precise corner kick, tallying his third assist since joining Torino on loan in January. He might have performed well enough to be confirmed permanently, as he also scored once and recorded 23 tackles, 59 crosses (15 accurate) and 13 chances created in 16 displays, quickly becoming a starter.

Rafael Obrador
Torino
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