Rafael Obrador News: Sends in five crosses versus Genoa

Obrador (calf) recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and won one of two tackles in 83 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Genoa.

Obrador wasn't affected by a recent calf issue and was one of the Torino players who had a decent showing, setting a new season high in crosses. He'll have the chance to run away with the starting job, as Marcus Pedersen and Valentino Lazaro haven't been stellar, and he's the only lefty in the squad. He has notched at least one delivery in all his four appearances since joining, amassing eight crosses (two accurate) and adding eight tackles (one won), one key pass and two corners.