Rafael Obrador News: Sets up goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Obrador assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lazio.

Obrador set up Duvan Zapata's goal with a perfect cross from the left flank. The Spanish wing-back, who joined Torino in the January transfer window, has averaged 1.8 crosses per game in his five appearances and could remain in the starting lineup given how good he was in this game.

Rafael Obrador
Torino
