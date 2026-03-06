Rafael Obrador News: Sound on both ends in Napoli bout

Obrador won one tackle and had one shot (zero on goal), three interceptions and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Napoli.

Obrador was pretty good in both phases but played less than in the previous two games, as he was replaced by Marcus Pedersen early in the second half. He'll have to produce consistently to remain the top option. He has sent in at least one cross in every game since moving to Serie A, totaling 11 deliveries (three accurate), assisting once and posting two chances created and six interceptions over that span. Additionally, he has logged one or more crosses in his last five appearances, amassing 14 (four won).