Rafael Santos News: 10 crosses in loss

Rafael Santos led the St. Louis attack Saturday with 10 crosses (one accurate) as they fell to Seattle 1-0 in a home defeat. In addition to his service from the flanks, the veteran tracked-back to contribute four clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. Rafael Santos has attempted 20 crosses (two accurate) and created three chances over his first three appearances (two starts) with St, Louis City.