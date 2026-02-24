Rafael Santos headshot

Rafael Santos News: Active as crossing threat in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Santos registered three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC.

Santos was one of the best players for St. Louis City SC, and even though the end product was lacking at times, his crossing ability posed several problems for the opposing defense. Santos should be a reliable two-way contributor for St. Louis, but his crossing ability gives him a bump on the attack due to his eligibility as a defender.

