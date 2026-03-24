Rafael Santos News: Assists in victory

Santos assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 win against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Santos finally saw his high volume of crosses rewarded with an assist as he set up Chris Durkin from a corner kick in first-half stoppage time against the Revolution. The wing-back also logged multiple shots and chances created for the second and third time, respectively, across five MLS appearances in 2026. Despite his side's defensive weakness, he should be reliable for playmaking production if he continues to get significant playing time while sharing set pieces with Marcel Hartel.