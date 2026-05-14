Rafael Santos News: Scores goal in victory

Santos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Santos punched in St. Louis' second goal in the 64th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, reacting quickest to a loose ball at the top of the box after a chaotic scramble and burying it to give the hosts some breathing room. He also chipped in defensively with one clearance and won two aerial duels in a composed showing after stepping in for Jaziel Orozco (leg) following his injury exit. Santos now has one goal and one assist through 10 MLS appearances (eight starts) and could be in line for an expanded role if Orozco ends up missing time.