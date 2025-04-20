Fantasy Soccer
Rafael Santos

Rafael Santos News: Sees red against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Santos picked up two yellow cards and was sent off after coming off the bench in the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Montreal. He recorded one interception and two tackles before his removal.

Santos was sent off late in Saturday's game after receiving two yellow cards as a second half substitute. He will be suspended for their next fixture against Atlanta on Saturday. That said, he hasn't been more than a bench option in their last three games, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.

Rafael Santos
Orlando City SC
