Rafael Toloi headshot

Rafael Toloi Injury: Called up for Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Toloi (groin) has been included in Atalanta's squad to face Bologna on Sunday.

Toloi returns after being sidelined for two fixtures because of a lingering groin injury. He'll reprise being a deep option in the rearguard. He has recorded five tackles (three won), three interceptions, seven clearances and one block in his last five outings (two starts), with one clean sheet.

Rafael Toloi
Atalanta
