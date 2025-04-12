Rafael Toloi Injury: Called up for Bologna game
Toloi (groin) has been included in Atalanta's squad to face Bologna on Sunday.
Toloi returns after being sidelined for two fixtures because of a lingering groin injury. He'll reprise being a deep option in the rearguard. He has recorded five tackles (three won), three interceptions, seven clearances and one block in his last five outings (two starts), with one clean sheet.
