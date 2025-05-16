Rafael Toloi Injury: Will sit out last two games

Toloi has been diagnosed with a left calf strain, Mediaset reported.

Toloi will finish the season on the mend with his latest muscular injury. He has played 15 times (four starts) due to his injury woes, age, and small role, tallying 13 tackles, nine interceptions, 19 clearances and three blocks and contributing to two clean sheets. His contract is up in the summer, and the team could opt to get younger at the position. Marten de Roon, Raoul Bellanova or Matteo Ruggeri will join Isak Hien and Odilon Kossounou on Saturday given a few absences.