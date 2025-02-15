Fantasy Soccer
Rafael Toloi News: Decent in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Toloi had two interceptions, two clearances, one shot (zero on target) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Toloi benefitted from some rotation to make his first start in a couple of months and turned in a solid shift. He'll compete with Stefan Posch while Sead Kolasinac (thigh) is out. He has posted five tackles (three won), five interceptions and eight clearances in his last six appearances (two starts).

