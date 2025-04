Toloi (groin) had one tackle and three clearances and was booked in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Bologna.

Toloi returned from a two-game absence and was called upon to replace Sead Kolasinac (knee). He'll compete with Odilon Kossounou and Stefan Posch (thigh) the rest of the way since his injured teammate is lost for the season.