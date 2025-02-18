Rafael Toloi News: Sent off in Champions League

Toloi recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-1 loss against Club Brugge. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 87th minute.

Considering that Atalanta suffered Champions League elimination Tuesday, Toloi is not expected to receive immediate punishment for his transgressions. He will finish this season's UCL campaign with eight clearances, one tackle won and one block in four appearances.