Rafel Bauza News: Bags assist

Bauza assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Levante.

Bauza was only on the field for 18 minutes as he entered from the bench, but still made a mark on the match, earning an assist. This comes as his first goal contribution with the club, not really seeing much of a first-team role the past two seasons. That said, he will hope more time comes his way after the assist.