Rafik Belghali Injury: Absent against Sassuolo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Belghali (ankle) "will be unavailable Friday," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Belghali will go back to the shelf after re-injuring his ankle in his return, although the club and the gaffer didn't provide a timetable. The setback is reportedly not too severe, but he's not ready to play at this stage. Domagoj Bradaric or Cheikh Niasse will play on the right flank since Pol Lirola (undisclosed) is missing as well.

Rafik Belghali
Verona
