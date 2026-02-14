Rafik Belghali Injury: Available against Parma

Belghali (ankle) has been included in Verona's squad list for Sunday's clash versus Parma.

Belghali is available for the first time in months following AFCON and a serious ankle injury. However, he's the most straightforward option for the right wing, as Pol Lirola is missing and Cheikh Niasse is needed in the midfield because of multiple absences. Domagoj Bradaric could also adapt to the role. Belghali was a cornerstone before his issues and notched at least one cross in his last seven starts, piling up 21 deliveries (six accurate), scoring twice and adding 12 tackles (seven won), six interceptions and seven key passes during that span.