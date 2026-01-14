Belghali returned to Italy earlier in the week following Algeria's elimination in the Round of Eight and should quickly resume starting on the right wing over Domagoj Bradaric, who'll be back in his natural role on the other flank, and Daniel Oyegoke, who filled in while he was away. Belghali has launched one or more crosses in seven straight matches, amassing 21 (six accurate), scoring twice and posting seven chances created, 12 tackles (seven won) and seven shots (two on target) over that span.