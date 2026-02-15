Rafik Belghali Injury: Bows out in first against in Parma tilt

Belghali had one cross (zero accurate) before leaving Sunday's game versus Parma at the 20th minute due to injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Belghali got the start but appeared to be suffering from ankle discomfort early in the contest and couldn't continue. He'll be re-evaluated before Friday's away game against Sassuolo. If he and Pol Lirola (undisclosed) didn't make it, Cheikh Niasse or Domagoj Bradaric would play on the right flank.