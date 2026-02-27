Rafik Belghali Injury: Expected back fairly soon
Belghali (ankle) "is out for the Napoli game, but he has resumed running, so we're hopeful for a quick return. We'll take it step by step, but he might be a full-go next week," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.
Belghali re-injured his ankle two weeks ago, but the relapse isn't as severe as his original problem, which cost him a month, and he could be available in a game or two. Domagoj Bradaric, Cheikh Niasse and Daniel Oyegoke will handle the position while he and Pol Lirola (undisclosed) are shelved.
