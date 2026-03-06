Rafik Belghali Injury: Good to go for Bologna tilt

Belghali (ankle) "has recovered and has logged one full practice and a half. We'll assess how he responds, but he's trending in the right direction. He's unlikely to start, but we'll see," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Belghali is poised to be available after missing two games due to a small relapse of his ankle problem and is likely to be eased back into action this time. Daniel Oyegoke and Domagoj Bradaric have handled the role in recent tilts. Belghali has sent in at least one cross in eight outings in a row, racking up 22 deliveries (six accurate), scoring twice and notching seven chances created and 12 tackles (seven won) through that stretch.