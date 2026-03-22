Rafik Belghali News: Resumes starting against Atalanta

Belghali had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created and won one tackle in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Belghali drew his first start in over a month following a relapse of an ankle injury and was rather energetic in the final third, co-leading his team in key passes and matching his season high. He'll be a staple if he avoids further physical problems. He extended his streak of outings with at least one cross to 10, for a total of 26 (nine accurate). He has scored twice and logged eight shots (three on target), 13 tackles (eight won) and 13 clearances during that stretch.