Belghali scored his second league goal of the season, finding the net in back-to-back matches as his form continues to improve since joining Verona in August. He has created 15 chances and delivered nine accurate crosses this season, showcasing his attacking ability from right midfield. Verona have struggled as they battle relegation, but Belghali has been one of the few bright spots. He will look to continue his strong form against a weak Fiorentina side that sits directly below Verona in the table.