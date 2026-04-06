Rafik Belghali News: Seven crosses in defeat

Belghali registered four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Belghali led the Verona attacking effort Saturday with seven crosses (zero accurate) as they were held at-bay in a 1-0 home defeat to Fiorentina. Since returning from an ankle injury, the promising midfielder has attempted five shots (one on goal) and 12 crosses (four accurate) while creating seven chances. Despite his injuries, Belghali has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of his 19 Serie A appearances (15 starts).