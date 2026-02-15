Rafik Belghali News: Starting Sunday

Belghali (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Parma.

Belghali is back with his club for the first time in a while after an ankle issue led to over a month out. He immediately sees a starting role in his return and will likely maintain this spot moving forward, starting in 12 of his 15 appearances before the injury. He has also added two goals in 10 shots, although he is yet to earn an assist.