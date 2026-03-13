Rafik Messali Injury: Closing on return

Messali (ankle/hamstring) is doing much better and could return in the coming fixtures, according to Les Violets.

Magri is nearing a return after missing the last three matches with ankle and hamstring injuries and appears to be trending in the right direction, with reports indicating he's feeling much better and could soon be back in the matchday squad. That said, after such a long spell on the sidelines, he will likely be eased back into action off the bench before pushing to regain a starting role on the right flank for TeFeCe.