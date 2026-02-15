Rafik Messali Injury: Injured Sunday

Messali was forced off in the 30th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Le Havre due to an apparent injury.

Messali needed to be changed in the first half after he was dealt an injury early in the outing. This was a second straight start for the midfielder, so this is a bit of a sour loss, starting in five of their past six after a rough start to the season on the bench. More testing should come after the match, with Santiago Higaldo entering for him after exiting Sunday.