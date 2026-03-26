Rafik Messali Injury: Nearing return

Messali (ankle/hamstring) is closing in on a return after resuming team training during the international break, according to Les Violets.

Messali has been sidelined for five matches due to a combination of ankle and hamstring issues, but his social media activity and return to team training suggest he is on track to feature against PSG on April. 3. The right wing-back started five of his last six appearances before going down, hinting he could slot straight back into the starting lineup once fully up to speed. His return would be a timely boost for the TeFeCe heading into a tough fixture against the league leaders.