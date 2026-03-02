Rafik Messali Injury: Still in recovery process

Messali (ankle) is still in recovery and not an option for the time being, according to Les Violets.

Messali is still working his way back from the ankle injury he picked up against Le Havre and remains in the recovery phase after missing the last two matches. There is still no clear timetable for his return, and his absence is a real setback for TeFeCe given that he had started five of his previous six Ligue 1 appearances and was steadily carving out a bigger role in the rotation.