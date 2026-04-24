Rafiu Durosinmi Injury: Absent for Parma tilt

Durosinmi hasn't been selected for Saturday's away game versus Parma due to a muscular problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Durosinmi is a late scratch after picking up an injury in practice, like Matteo Tramoni (undisclosed), leaving the Pisa frontline significantly short-handed. Henrik Meister, Mehdi Leris (knee) and Filip Stojilkovic are the next men up, while Calving Stengs and Lorran will have a better chance than usual of getting some minutes.