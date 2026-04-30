Rafiu Durosinmi Injury: Available for Lecce match

Durosinmi (undisclosed) "will be called up for Friday's game," coach Oscar Hiljemark announced.

Durosinmi will be back after skipping the previous contest because of an ailment and will be an option up front alongside Stefano Moreo, Henrik Meister and Filip Stojilkovic, while Matteo Tramoni (thigh) is out. He came off the bench twice following a two-game suspension. He has recorded five shots (three on target) and drawn one foul in his last five appearances, with no goal contributions.