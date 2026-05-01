Rafiu Durosinmi News: Creates one chance in Lecce bout

Durosinmi (undisclosed) had one chance created, committed one foul and was yellow-carded in nine minutes in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Lecce.

Durosinmi played little in his return from a small injury, staying in the bench role he has had since a two-game suspension. He'll split minutes with Filip Stojilkovic and Henrik Meister in the remaining fixtures. He has recorded five shots (three on target) and one chance created in his last six outings (three starts).