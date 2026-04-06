Rafiu Durosinmi News: Eligible to face Roma

Durosinmi finished clearing a two-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Torino.

Durosinmi will return against Roma on Friday and will compete for the starting job with Henrik Meister and Filip Stojilkovic, who haven't been particularly superb in relief. Durosinmi had started three games in a row before his red card, failing to impress as well and posting two shots (one on target) and 22 passes and drawing one foul.