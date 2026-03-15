Rafiu Durosinmi News: Sees red in Cagliari game

Durosinmi registered one shot (zero on goal) in 39 minutes before getting sent off in Sunday's clash against Cagliari.

Durosinmi had a quiet showing and back-kicked Yerry Mina awau from the action, but he was caught by the referee. He'll miss at least next Sunday's match versus Como because of a suspension. Filip Stojilkovic or Henrik Meister will lead the line in relief.