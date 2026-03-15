Rafiu Durosinmi headshot

Rafiu Durosinmi News: Sees red in Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Durosinmi registered one shot (zero on goal) in 39 minutes before getting sent off in Sunday's clash against Cagliari.

Durosinmi had a quiet showing and back-kicked Yerry Mina awau from the action, but he was caught by the referee. He'll miss at least next Sunday's match versus Como because of a suspension. Filip Stojilkovic or Henrik Meister will lead the line in relief.

Rafiu Durosinmi
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