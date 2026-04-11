Rafiu Durosinmi News: Takes three shots against Roma

Durosinmi registered three shots (two on goal) and had one pass in 16 minutes in Friday's 3-0 loss to Roma.

Durosinmi paced his team in attempts, threatening Mila Svilar twice, despite playing only a small portion of the game. He could replace a midfielder if the coach decided to be more daring in less difficult matches. He has fired at least one shot in three consecutive appearances, amassing five (three on target). He has scored and assisted once since joining in January.