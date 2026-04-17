Ragnar Ache Injury: Leaves with injury Friday

Ache was forced off during Friday's clash with St. Pauli after picking up a thigh discomfort.

Ache was replaced by Marius Bulter after completing 51 minutes of play as a center-forward in this game. The severity of the issue is still unknown, but a muscular problem could force the striker to miss at least a couple of weeks of activity. He was in great form before Friday's game, scoring or assisting in three successive appearances.