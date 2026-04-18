Ragnar Ache Injury: Thigh injury ends season

Ache has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after an MRI scan revealed a thigh muscle injury, according to the club.

Ache had been in excellent form before picking up the issue during Friday's clash against St. Pauli, and the scan results delivered the worst possible news for both player and Koln. The striker ends the campaign with seven goals and four assists alongside 28 chances created across 29 Bundesliga appearances (18 starts), having been one of the Goat's most consistent attacking threats this season. The focus will now shift to a full recovery ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.