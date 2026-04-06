Ragnar Ache News: Assists against former club
Ache assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ache created one chance against his former club and left the match with a goal contribution. He did well to earn an assist and could have had a goal with his lone shot on goal. Ache was dangerous throughout the match and his assist proved to be essential during the draw.
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