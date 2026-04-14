Ragnar Ache News: Insistent finish in win

Ache scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Werder Bremen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Ache collected his own rebound Sunday to score FC Koln's second goal in their 3-1 victory over Werder Bremen. The forward's five shot attempts (three on goal) led the FC Koln attack. Across his last three appearances (three starts) Ache has scored twice and assisted once.