Ragnar Ache News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Ache scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus VfB Stuttgart.

Ache very calmly collected Luca Waldschmidt's pass and then chipped the ball over the keeper, equalizing in the 79th minute. Ache also recorded a tackle and an interception. He has now netted thrice in the last five games and is up to seven goal contributions for the campaign.